Pinarayi Vijayan Trying “Good Boy” Image In Front Of PM: Congress Leader

The Pinarayi Vijayan authorities in Kerala has opposed the CAA and NPR brazenly (File)

Thiruvananthapuram:

Days after the Left authorities in Kerala moved the Supreme Courtroom towards the Citizenship Modification Act, the Congress in the present day alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was making an attempt to implement the controversial act “secretly” within the southern state.

Although Mr Vijayan was opposing the CAA in public, he and his authorities had been going forward with the steps to implement the controversial Act, Chief of Opposition within the Meeting Ramesh Chennithala alleged at a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The Chief Minister should end his attempts to make political gains in the name of CAA. Instead of cheating people, he should ensure that the Act is not being implemented in the state,” he alleged.

Mr Vijayan, who used to vehemently criticise the RSS and the Centre in all public conferences, was exhibiting reluctance to cease the procedures in reference to the NPR, the cardinal a part of the CAA, Mr Chennithala claimed.

“The state government is now going ahead with plans to implement the CAA at any cost. Though they are opposing the CAA and NPR in public, the government is going ahead with the official steps to implement that in the state,” he claimed.

Whereas opposing the CAA in public, the Chief Minister was making an attempt to undertake a “good boy” picture in entrance of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah secretly, he mentioned.

As a part of the plans to implement the CAA, the Pinarayi Vijayan authorities had already taken steps to implement the Nationwide Inhabitants Register (NPR) within the state, the senior Congress chief alleged.

When he had protested towards this, the federal government had final month cancelled the order, issued by them in July-August months in reference to the NPR, Mr Chennithala claimed.

However, earlier than cancelling this, one other order had been issued on November 12 final yr to implement the NPR together with the Census, he mentioned, quoting information.

The actual order was geared toward implementing the NPR together with the Census in April-Might this yr and it was but to be withdrawn by the Left authorities, he added.

So, tahsildars and different authorities officers had been going forward with additional steps to implement it, the opposition chief mentioned quoting media experiences in regards to the Thamarassery Tahsildar who had sought availability of academics to finish NPR procedures.

Mr Chennithala additionally alleged that the CPI(M)-led authorities was registering faux instances throughout the state towards these protesting towards the CAA.

