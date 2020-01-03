Pinarayi Vijayan Writes To 11 Chief Ministers Over Citizenship Act

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to 11 counterparts at the moment (File)

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala Chief Minister Pinaryai Vijayan wrote to counterparts in 11 non-BJP dominated states at the moment, urging them to unite of their opposition to the controversial citizenship regulation. In his letter Mr Vijayan spoke of “apprehensions (that) have arisen among large sections of our society” over the amendments to the Citizenship Act of 1955 and stated “people from cross-sections of society… need to stand united in preserving basic tenets of our polity which form cornerstone of Indian democracy”. Copies of the letter have been despatched to the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and a number of other Congress-ruled states, amongst others.

“We are sure that our unity in diversity, which has stood the test of times, will ultimately emerge stronger. People from various cross-sections of society, irrespective of any difference they might have, need to stand united in preserving basic tenets of our polity, which form the cornerstone of Indian democracy,” the letter stated.

Mr Vijayan’s letter additionally highlights his authorities’s motion to oppose CAA (Citizenship (Modification) Act)), the NRC (Nationwide Register of Residents) and the NPR (Nationwide Inhabitants Register).

“Kerala has decided to address the apprehensions about NRC and that preparation of NPR will lead to NRC by staying all activities relating to NPR in the state,” the letter stated.

In December the Kerala authorities ordered a keep on all NPR and NPR-related actions over public “apprehensions” it might result in NRC within the wake of the controversial citizenship act.

Mr Vijayan’s letter comes two days after Kerala turned the primary state to cross a decision in opposition to the CAA. On Wednesday, whereas shifting the decision within the Meeting, the Chief Minister pointed to huge widespread protests in opposition to the regulation from all sections of society, together with college students.

“Our Constitution is a milestone in the fight towards citizen rights and a society based on equality. Also our constitution is based on democracy, secularism, equality and scientific temper. This Act subverts the very Constitution,” he stated on the time.

Final month Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose Trinamool Congress is locked in a fierce battle with the BJP because the state heads for Meeting polls subsequent yr, wrote the same letter. In it, Ms Banerjee requested opposition leaders to unite and say “no” to the citizenship regulation.

Violent protests have damaged out throughout the nation over the CAA, claiming dozens of lives – some in police firing. Lakhs have taken to the streets in sustained agitations.

The CAA makes faith the check of citizenship for the primary time. The federal government says it’s going to allow non-Muslim refugees from three Muslim-dominated neighbours to develop into Indian residents. Critics say it discriminates in opposition to Muslims and violates secular ideas of the Structure.