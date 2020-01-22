Pine Creek prevails over Liberty, 61-50

Liberty couldn’t overcome Pine Creek in 61-50 loss on Tuesday.

Looking forward to their subsequent video games, Liberty will play host to Doherty, whereas Pine Creek will journey to play Coronado.

No workforce or participant statistics have been reported for this contest.

Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

This story was created with know-how supplied by Knowledge Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is out there.