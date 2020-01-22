Pine Creek prevails over Liberty, 61-50

Liberty couldn’t overcome Pine Creek in 61-50 loss on Tuesday.
Looking forward to their subsequent video games, Liberty will play host to Doherty, whereas Pine Creek will journey to play Coronado.
No workforce or participant statistics have been reported for this contest.
Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball
Subscribe to the Denver Put up at the moment
This story was created with know-how supplied by Knowledge Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is out there.
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...
Add Comment