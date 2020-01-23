Pine Creek steals 61-50 victory against Liberty

Liberty was sizzling from downtown, drilling eight treys however in the end misplaced 61-50 towards Pine Creek on Tuesday.

Liberty was lead in scoring by Josiah Sewell who accounted for 12 factors whereas grabbing two rebounds. Jordon McKay and Jacob Ogrodny additionally had strong video games contributing 11 factors and 10 factors, respectively.

Waiting for their subsequent video games, Liberty will play host to Doherty, whereas Pine Creek will journey to play Coronado.

Pine Creek has not reported any crew or participant statistics from this contest.



