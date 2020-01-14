Pinegrove – “The Alarmist”

Later this week, Pinegrove, the New Jersey twangy-emo cult favorites, will launch their new LP Marigold . It's their third album, and it's the primary that they recorded since Pinegrove frontman Evan Stephens Corridor launched an announcement addressing accusations that he'd used “sexual coercion.” This week, The New Yorker revealed an extended story about Pinegrove, and the author, the good former New York Instances pop critic Kelefa Sanneh, spoke to each Corridor and his still-anonymous accuser. The story stays imprecise on what Corridor did, and it contains few new revelations, amongst them the truth that Corridor's accused had toured with Pinegrove as a member of the band's crew. As an alternative, the article works as an try to wrestle with the concept a beloved musician won’t be as delicate because the particular person he portrays in his music.

It's exhausting for precise music to make itself heard on this context, however Pinegrove nonetheless have a brand new album popping out, they usually're nonetheless dropping advance singles. We've already posted the early tracks “Moment” and “Phase.” At present, they've shared one other new one known as “The Alarmist.” It's a giant, semi-acoustic rocker about heartbreak and sensitivity: “So it would be good to talk / For my sanity / Now do what you feel like you gotta do / But be good to me. “

In a press launch, Corridor says this about “The Alarmist”:

This tune tries to have a look at the negotiation of house between two individuals – balancing consolation and closeness with a necessity for independence. The tune takes place within the first second you end up alone after an intense expertise with a good friend, sorting by the layers of historical past, head swimming; revisiting frames of reminiscence, seeing your relationship (& your self in it) with startling readability.

Pinegrove have shared each the tune itself and a video of Corridor performing it acoustic. In the event you like, you possibly can take a look at each beneath.

Marigold is out 1 / 17 on Tough Commerce.