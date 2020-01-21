Pink Declares She’ll NEVER Get Plastic Surgery: ‘I Cannot Get Behind It’!

Pink has by no means subscribed to the Hollywood life-style — and she or he’s not gonna begin now!

The famous person singer took to Twitter late Sunday night to share an open letter to followers declaring that she’ll by no means go beneath the knife, although she’s beginning to see “lines” on her face.

The 40-year-old Grammy winner wrote:

“Dear Me, you’re getting older I see lines.Especially when you smile.Your nose is getting bigger..You look(and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality.But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh.And yeah you idiot..u smoked.”

In a observe up tweet, the Simply Like A Capsule singer admitted she “consider[s] altering [her] face” each every so often, however famous:

“Then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling… and their face doesn’t move. I’m cannot get behind it. I just can’t.”

Pink went on to disclose having an impassive face would make parenting her two children — Willow, eight, and Jameson, three — a bit tougher. She added:

“I want my children to know what I look like when I’m angry”

Truthful level!

And whereas numerous celebrities in her business have gone beneath the knife, Pink famous she by no means relied on her “looks” for her act. She wrote:

“I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks. I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face. So get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling shit at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yasssssssss.”

Rock on, momma!

The performer acquired an outpouring of affection following her posting, together with a sentimental shout out from her husband Carey Hart, who took to Instagram to applaud her message. The motocross racer wrote:

“Think it’s time for people to step away from the syringe and plastic surgeon. Good work baby, let’s get wrinkly together.”

This isn’t the primary time Pink obtained actual about ageing on social media. In 2018, she referred to as out a troll who stated she appears to be like so previous “she should be named purple.”

The star schooled the Twitic in response, writing:

“You must be from la. Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every f**king minute of my 38 years. How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll.”

She continued:

“I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old. That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot. I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive.”

Kelly Clarkson agreed and tweeted alongside the artist’s unique message:

HELL YASS!

