Pippo the Weimaraner has the time of his life sledging with his owner in the Italian mountains

By James Gant For Mailonline

Revealed: 14:08 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 14:10 EST, 21 January 2020

A Weimaraner has the time of his life sledging within the Italian mountains – however his proprietor drops him midway down a slope.

Pippo was using with ‘mom’ Victoria, who’s from the Province of Venice, on her 27th birthday when he fell off the toboggan within the Dolomites.

The footage begins as Pippo, who has been with Victoria for 4 years, was in her arms as she slides alongside the snowy path.

Pippo was using with ‘mom’ Victoria, who’s from the Province of Venice, on her 27th birthday when he fell off the toboggan within the Dolomites

The footage begins as Pippo, who has been with Victoria for 4 years, was in her arms as she slides alongside the snowy path

However he will get spooked and begins to fidget because the sledge continues to race down the hill.

Pippo goes over Victoria’s shoulder and sprawls out on the snow, but rapidly will get again to his ft and runs after her.

The canine overtakes his proprietor and wags his tail as her bounds in direction of a picturesque chalet on the foot of a mountain.

However he will get spooked and begins to fidget because the sledge continues to race down the hill

Pippo goes over Victoria’s shoulder and sprawls out on the snow, but rapidly will get again to his ft and runs after her

The clip was posted on Pippo and Bella – Victoria’s different Weimaraner that her and her fiance received in October 2018 – Instagram two weeks in the past.

It had the caption: ‘Joyful 27th birthday to our human mother, who typically lets us fall, however by no means lets us down!’

Social media customers commented on the video, with one saying: ‘Omg we have to do that!! All I want is a snow, Italy, mountains, sledge… The one factor I’ve is the canine!’

One other put: ‘Joyful birthdday!! A sleek fall shouldn’t be even a fall.’

And one lady added: ‘So enjoyable! What an exquisite great to rejoice your momma’s birthday! I’m certain you & Bella gave her additional kisses!!’