Pixies release new EP of unreleased tracks from ‘Beneath The Eyrie’ sessions

After releasing their seventh album ‘Beneath The Eyrie’ final September, Pixies have now launched a set of demos recorded earlier than the album.

‘Beneath The Eyrie Demos: Part 1’ was made obtainable for streaming at this time (January 20), and options three tracks titled ‘The Good Works Of Cyrus’, ‘Please Don’t Go’ and ‘Chapel Hill’.

Not one of the tracks, which have been written by the band’s chief Charles ‘Black Francis’ Thompson, ended up making it to ‘Beneath The Eyrie’ underneath these names.

Reviewing the band’s newest album final September, NME stated: “‘Beneath The Eyrie’ is arguably their most consistent body of work since their 2004 reformation and certainly their most inventive in 28 years. What a spooky surprise – that this incarnation of Pixies would turn out to be such a dark, dark horse.”

In the meantime, the band are presently gearing up for an enormous run of tour dates starting in Japan subsequent month, which is able to see them enjoying throughout Europe in the summertime.

The one UK present on their radar at current will probably be an enormous gig with Pearl Jam as a part of British Summer season Time in Hyde Park.

The 2 rock heavyweights will play on July 10 with assist from Kentucky group White Reaper and extra acts to be introduced.