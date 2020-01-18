News

Piyush Goyal to lead Indian delegation to World Economic Forum 2020 at Davos

January 18, 2020
The World Financial Discussion board annual assembly in Davos engages the world’s high leaders to form international, regional and business agendas firstly of the yr. The theme of the 2020 assembly is stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.

Union Minister of Commerce and Trade & Railways, Piyush Goyal, will lead the Indian delegation to the 50th World Financial Discussion board (WEF) at Davos from January 20th to 24th 2020. The WEF annual assembly in Davos engages the world’s high leaders to form international, regional and business agendas firstly of the yr. The theme of the 2020 assembly is stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.

The Commerce and Trade Minister will take part within the WEF together with Union Minister of State for Transport and Chemical and Fertilizers, Mansukh L. Mandaviya and Chief Ministers of the States of Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, Finance Minister of Punjab and the IT Minister of Telangana. Secretary Division for Promotion of Trade and Inside Commerce, senior officers of the Ministry of Commerce and Trade and Make investments India are additionally a part of the delegation.

Piyush Goyal to satisfy Director-Common of WTO

Commerce and Trade Minister will maintain bilateral conferences with Ministers of Australia, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Korea and Singapore. He will even meet Director-Common of the World Commerce Group and Secretary-Common of Organisation for Financial Co-operation and Improvement (OECD).

Aside from this Commerce and Trade Minister will maintain bilateral conferences with CEOs of corporations, attend WEF periods and spherical tables on Accelerating Investments in Indian Railways and attracting International Institutional Investments in India. Commerce and Trade Minister will even take part in a casual WTO Ministerial gathering being held in Davos throughout this era.

