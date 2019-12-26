PL: Alli Scores Winner As Tottenham Script Comeback Victory

Dele Alli obtained Tottenham again on monitor because the England midfielder capped a gritty escape act with the late winner in Thursday’s 2-1 victory in opposition to Brighton. Jose Mourinho’s facet had been in peril of a second successive Premier League defeat when Adam Webster headed Brighton right into a shock lead on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However Harry Kane equalised after the interval and Alli completed off a flowing Tottenham transfer within the closing phases to erase the bitter style of final weekend’s acrimonious London derby loss to Chelsea. Avenging their defeat at Brighton in October, Tottenham, unbeaten in Boxing Day fixtures since 2003, have gained three of their final 4 league video games as they attempt to climb into the highest 4.

That Chelsea setback was utterly overshadowed by the alleged racist abuse of Blues defender Antonio Rudiger by Tottenham followers after his function in Son Heung-min’s purple card.

Amid widespread requires stronger motion to stamp out racism in soccer, Tottenham followers appeared to behave higher this time.

Initially, there have been worrying indicators for Mourinho on the sector nonetheless as Steven Alzate escaped Moussa Sissoko, making area for a low strike that drifted simply large.

Since Mourinho’s first sport in command of Tottenham, no Premier League staff had conceded extra objectives than the 14 his facet allowed throughout all competitions heading into this spherical of matches.

These defensive frailties had been on show when Alzate misplaced his marker and compelled Paulo Gazzaniga right into a sprawling save, whereas Aaron Mooy went shut from the sting of the world.

Kane has a knack of scoring on Boxing Day and the Tottenham striker thought he had netted once more when he fired dwelling from Winks’ cross, however the objective went to a VAR evaluate and was dominated out by the narrowest of offside selections.

Scientific Kane

Brighton made probably the most of that let-off to take the lead within the 37th minute.

Pascal Gross swung over a free-kick and Webster rose above Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez to plant a strong header previous Gazzaniga for his third objective of the season.

Mourinho will need to have been livid that Tottenham wilted in opposition to such a easy set-piece and his staff’s report of 1 clean-sheet in his 9 matches suggests a defender may very well be excessive on his January buying listing.

Underlining the urgency to deal with that downside space, Brighton’s Bernardo pressured Gazzaniga to avoid wasting from a nook moments later to the audible frustration of the Tottenham crowd on a dank, moist day in north London.

Mourinho, standing rain-soaked on the touchline, revealed earlier than the sport that his Christmas was ruined by the loss of life of his household’s pet Yorkshire Terrier.

However Kane put a smile again on his supervisor’s face within the 53rd minute when he seized on a deflection off Lucas Moura after the Brazilian’s decided run.

Drilling a shot that Mat Ryan may solely push again out, Kane devoured up the rebound with a scientific end for his eighth objectives in 5 Premier League video games on Boxing Day.

Kane’s 16th membership objective this season was not instantly a catalyst for a Tottenham surge and Gazzaniga needed to be alert to maintain out Gross’s fierce free-kick.

However Mourinho made a major swap when he despatched on Christian Eriksen for Harry Winks, who moments earlier than was fortunate to flee a purple card for a foul when he had already been booked.

Eriksen made an instantaneous affect within the 72nd minute when he floated a fragile cross to Serge Aurier who flicked the ball into the trail of Alli, who guided an excellent lofted end over Ryan.