Plane Carrying 3 Ministers Diverted From Jammu Due To Bad Weather

January 18, 2020
Ministers Jitendra Singh, Ashwini Choubey and Arjun Ram Meghwal have been on the airplane. (Representational)

Srinagar:

A airplane carrying Union Ministers Jitendra Singh, Ashwini Choubey and Arjun Ram Meghwal was diverted to Srinagar from Jammu at this time on account of dangerous climate, officers stated. 

The ministers are part of a delegation that may work together with the individuals of Jammu and Kashmir and educate them about growth work within the area for the reason that imposition of the President’s Rule from June 2018 and after the re-organisation of Jammu and Kashmir in final August.

The go to by the Union Ministers is geared toward dialogue of insurance policies and initiatives relating to growth of Jammu and Kashmir after the centre’s choice to scrap particular standing. 

