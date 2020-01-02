January 2, 2020 | 11:26am

The Boeing crash that claimed 157 lives final 12 months didn’t drive up the worldwide dying toll from plane crashes regardless of sparking a company disaster for the planemaker, in accordance with a brand new report.

The March 10 crash of a 737 MAX in Ethiopia accounted for about 61 % of the 257 deaths attributable to aircraft crashes final 12 months, which is fewer than half the 534 deaths recorded in 2018, in accordance with the aviation consulting agency To70.

There have been solely seven different deadly passenger plane crashes final 12 months, down from a complete of 13 within the prior 12 months, To70 mentioned in a Wednesday report. The 2019 incidents included the Might 5 crash that left 41 folks lifeless in Russia and final week’s crash in Kazakhstan that killed 12.

Authorities grounded the 737 MAX in March after the Ethiopian crash, which was the second in lower than 5 months involving the troubled jet that was as soon as Boeing’s fastest-selling. One other crash in Indonesia killed 189 folks in October 2018.

Boeing has been working since then to get the aircraft again within the skies. However the planemaker mentioned it will halt manufacturing on the mannequin this month after the Federal Aviation Administration indicated it will not return to service till someday this 12 months.

Boeing’s board of administrators ousted Dennis Muilenburg as its chief government final week amid the continuing disaster over the crashes. Longtime Boeing board member David Calhoun will take over as CEO and president Jan. 13 as the corporate works to revive confidence.

To70 mentioned the 737 MAX crashes have raised “difficult” questions on how authorities delegate energy to aircraft producers and the way a lot coaching is required for brand new techniques. Boeing was pushed to replace a flight-control system on the MAX jet after the Ethiopia crash.

“We do expect that these questions will be answered and that the 737 MAX will likely return to service in 2020,” To70 wrote in its report. “It may go on to serve the aviation industry and the traveling public very well for probably the next 20 years.”