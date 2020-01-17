Plane crash leaves friends in Canada wondering what to do with belongings

It was just a few years in the past that Shaho Shahbazpanahi remembers transferring his pal Razgar Rahimi and his younger household into their dwelling.

He’s now attempting to determine what to do with out them, not solely when it comes to grieving their loss, however the best way to handle every part they left behind in Stouffville — north of Toronto.

Rahimi, his spouse, Farideh Gholami, and their three-year-old son, Jiwan Rahimi — “little Razgar” as Shahbazpanahi referred to as him — have been among the many 176 passengers killed when a Ukraine Worldwide Airways flight was shot down by the Iranian navy close to Tehran final week.

“I get up each hour during the night and I feel something’s missing,” Shahbazpanahi stated.

Associates say the couple, who arrived in Canada six years in the past with out some other relations, made lasting relationships and buddies turned like household.

Gholami, a gifted jewellery designer, was seven months pregnant with their second son when she died and had already embellished a room for the brand new child.

“Razgar and Farideh always dreamt of having a big family,” stated Arin Minasian, one other shut pal.

Shahbazpanahi stated he’s been in contact with the household’s relations in Iran hoping to seek out out what they need executed with the couple’s two autos and their belongings contained in the rental home.

“It is my responsibility,” he stated. “It’s a responsibility of any close friend to help a friend.”

There have been 57 Canadian residents killed and plenty of extra of the lifeless had ties to Canada.



Our bodies of the victims of a Ukrainian aircraft crash are collected by rescue group on the scene of the crash in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. eight, 2020. Canada’s nationwide police pressure is participating within the huge effort to determine dozens of Canadians killed in final week’s aircraft crash in Iran.

What is going to occur to victims’ belongings is a priority for the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton, stated president Reza Akbari.

He stated many of the 13 passengers from Edmonton have been first-generation immigrants. He doesn’t know what number of of them had relations dwelling in Canada.

Akbari believes some individuals who knew the passengers, together with worldwide college students finding out in Canada, could also be questioning what to do with their issues.

His group lately despatched out a message to its networks in Farsi asking individuals to get in contact to assist facilitate communication with relations in Iran or to get authorized recommendation.

Vancouver lawyer Samin Mortazavi stated disasters such because the aircraft crash current challenges for victims’ relations.

Mortazavi, who offers with estates as a part of his household legislation and immigration apply, stated relations of somebody with property in each Iran and Canada may discover themselves coping with Canadian and Iranian legislation.

Journey may be an impediment.

“Imagine there’s a passenger, Ms. Jones, who is an Iranian-Canadian living in Vancouver for the past 30 years. Now Ms. Jones has no relative or next of kin or a friend that she named as an executor in Vancouver, but she has a sister in Iran and that sister wants to apply to be her executor,” Mortazavi stated.

“It would be very difficult for that sister to travel to Canada in order to apply through our B.C. Supreme Court to become appointed as the executor.”

Canada’s lack of a diplomatic relationship with Iran makes it powerful for an Iranian to accumulate a short lived resident visa, he added.

The federal authorities says it has established a devoted electronic mail and telephone line to assist victims’ households who urgently want visas to journey to Canada.

Mortazavi stated a demise certificates can be essential to deal with an individual’s affairs and relations could possibly be ready for Iranian officers to subject one.

Sending a refund to Iran additionally might be troublesome due to sanctions.

Settling a sufferer’s affairs may take as much as a 12 months, he stated.

Shahbazpanahi stated he’s speaking to the couple’s landlord and has executed issues corresponding to cancel their web. At this level, he doesn’t know what’s going to occur to every part inside the house.

He’s uncertain if the couple had a will or if their relations, now coping with funerals, can journey to Canada to kind issues out.

Shahbazpanahi anticipates that someday he must go inside his pal’s home to assist pack issues away.

“That’s going to be my worst day ever.”