News

Plane crashes at Corona airport

January 23, 2020
1 Min Read

A small aircraft crashed shortly after midday Wednesday on the Corona Municipal Airport, authorities mentioned.

The Corona Fireplace Division and Corona police responded to the scene, the place they discovered the aircraft on fireplace in close by brush, the companies mentioned in a tweet. Firefighters had been working to extinguish the blaze.

It was not instantly clear how many individuals had been aboard the aircraft, the Corona Police Division mentioned.

The crash occurred on the east aspect of the airport, which is now closed to flights. Images posted on social media present a number of planes parked close by.

The Federal Aviation Administration is awaiting data, a spokesperson mentioned.

It is a breaking information story that will probably be up to date as further data turns into accessible.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment