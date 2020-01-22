Plane crashes at Corona airport

A small aircraft crashed shortly after midday Wednesday on the Corona Municipal Airport, authorities mentioned.

The Corona Fireplace Division and Corona police responded to the scene, the place they discovered the aircraft on fireplace in close by brush, the companies mentioned in a tweet. Firefighters had been working to extinguish the blaze.

It was not instantly clear how many individuals had been aboard the aircraft, the Corona Police Division mentioned.

The crash occurred on the east aspect of the airport, which is now closed to flights. Images posted on social media present a number of planes parked close by.

The Federal Aviation Administration is awaiting data, a spokesperson mentioned.

It is a breaking information story that will probably be up to date as further data turns into accessible.