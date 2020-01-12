Plane Makes Emergency Landing At Kolkata After Woman Claims She Has Bombs

Officers stated the passenger was taken into custody by the CISF



An AirAsia flight going from Kolkata to Mumbai needed to make a mid-air flip and carry out an emergency touchdown after a passenger threatened to explode the plane, officers stated.

Mohini Mondal, 25, a passenger on board the AirAsia flight I5316, allegedly gave a word to one of many cabin crew, asking it to be delivered to the flight captain. The word stated there have been bombs strapped to her physique and he or she would detonate them any second, officers stated. The pilot then determined to return to Kolkata.

Ms Mondal has been arrested, officers stated.

The flight took off at 9:57 pm on Saturday. An hour later, the flight knowledgeable the air site visitors controller (ATC) that it was returning to Kolkata as a result of bomb risk.

A full emergency was declared by the ATC at 11 pm. After the airplane landed at Kolkata airport, it was taken to the isolation bay at 11:46 pm.

Officers stated they adopted all protocol to deal with such threats. The passenger was taken into custody by the Central Industrial Safety Drive (CISF).

An intensive search of the airplane was carried out and later the aviation regulator DGCA cleared the plane, officers stated.