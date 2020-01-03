January three, 2020 | 2:46pm

Ambulance on the scene of a airplane accident at Heber Metropolis Municipal Airport.

A airplane that slid off the runway at Utah’s Heber Metropolis Municipal Airport.

A twin-engine airplane slid off the runway at Utah’s Heber Metropolis Municipal Airport on Thursday morning, prompting the ability to shut for the rest of the day.

Native officers and emergency personnel responded on the scene shortly after 10 a.m. Wasatch County Fireplace initially blamed the incident on “a patch of ice” on the runway.

“No injuries and no fuel spill. There was damage only to the landing gear,” fireplace officers wrote on social media.

The airplane’s three occupants have been unhurt, in accordance with Gephardt Every day.

The plane itself suffered solely minor injury to the touchdown gear, a public info officer for Wasatch County Fireplace advised KPCW.

“When we arrived, everybody was out of the airplane there were no injuries,” Public Info Officer Janet Carson advised the outlet.

“The only damage they found to the plane is a little bit of damage to the landing gear.”

Carson additionally confirmed no gasoline leak and no “hazardous or dangerous” supplies coming from the plane. She added that the airport had organized for a crane to come back take away the airplane.

A consultant for the airport was not instantly out there to substantiate when the airport reopened.