Platinum Games boss isn’t a fan of the Nintendo Switch home menu

Some folks like the fundamental look of the Nintendo Change residence menu whereas others name it a missed alternative because it has but to be up to date with new performance since launch. Outspoken Platinum Video games boss Hideki Kamiya sides with the latter and even goes so far as to say it’s “a piece of crap” Right here’s Mr. Kamiya’s full clarification translated from Twitter

“The Nintendo Switch’s Home Menu is a piece of crap, all of the shitty gigantic game icons are lined up in a row, but the rest of the games are tossed into a trash can called ‘All Games’… I wonder have they (the people that made the menu) ever played the Nintendo fan boys’ Switch?”

