Platinum Games boss teases “interesting news next year”

Platinum Video games all the time have a number of video video games in growth throughout platforms and it appears that evidently they are going to be asserting or revealing one thing new subsequent yr. Talking in a particular niconico livestream, which featured notable online game builders born in 1970, Platinum Video games boss Hideki Kamiya stated the next:

“We’ll be able to release interesting news next year.”

Let’s hope this information exhibits up in the course of the subsequent massive Nintendo Direct which is able to presumably air someday early subsequent yr.

