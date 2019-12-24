Platinum Games boss teases “interesting news next year”

Platinum Video games all the time have a number of video video games in growth throughout platforms and it appears that evidently they are going to be asserting or revealing one thing new subsequent yr. Talking in a particular niconico livestream, which featured notable online game builders born in 1970, Platinum Video games boss Hideki Kamiya stated the next:
“We’ll be able to release interesting news next year.”
Let’s hope this information exhibits up in the course of the subsequent massive Nintendo Direct which is able to presumably air someday early subsequent yr.
Supply
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...
10 feedback
about rattling time.
LikeLike
As a result of they didnt do nothing after Bayonetta 2 was full
LikeLike
They labored on different video games that weren’t on Nintendo programs. Additionally had one massive mission canned.
I’m kinda curious if Scalebound being revived is their attention-grabbing information.
LikeLike
Oops. I forgot. They did do Astral Chain and labored on Starfox so that they did do some Nintendo stuff after Bayo 2.
Whew… I nearly stated one thing fully inaccurate there. I would as properly have stated “Platinum Games didn’t do anything after Bayo 2!”
LikeLike
It’s been some time since we received some information in regards to the new Bayonetta sport.
LikeLike
As a result of they didnt work on the sport instantly. They only introduced Bayonetta Three. So it simply exhibits they didnt do nothing after Bayonetta 2.
LikeLike
I already peeped with out, builders discuss shit a few future sequel figuring out they didn’t even begin on it.
Pikmin four being practically full in 2015 ring a bell? And also you see they didn’t even attempt to deliver W101 to the Swap. They only make a sport then simply dont do nothing for 7 years.
LikeLike
Like that point they cancelled Scalebound 2-Three. Jan or one thing?
LikeLike
I’ve no difficulty of Nintendo followers defending Nintendos the reason why they take endlessly to make a sequel however when Nintendo annocuces a Nintendo Direct and it’s dry, dont complain.
LikeLike
You do sufficient complaining for 10 folks.
LikeLike