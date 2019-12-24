Platinum Games boss teases “interesting news next year”

Platinum Video games at all times have a number of video video games in improvement throughout platforms and it appears that evidently they are going to be asserting one thing model new subsequent yr. Talking in a particular niconico livestream, which featured notable online game builders born in 1970, Platinum Video games boss Hideki Kamiya stated the next:
“We’ll be able to release interesting news next year.”
Let’s hope this information exhibits up through the subsequent massive Nintendo Direct which is able to presumably air someday early subsequent yr.
