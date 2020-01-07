Platinum Games partners with Tencent

Platinum Video games has introduced as we speak that they’ve partnered with Tencent and have obtained important capital funding from the Chinese language firm. It will enable the groups to comply with their ambitions together with presumably transferring into self publishing. Platinum Video games will proceed to stay impartial. Right here’s the total assertion from the corporate:

We wish to announce we now have obtained a capital funding from Tencent Holdings Restricted as a foundation for partnership. This partnership has no impact on the independence of our firm, and we’ll proceed operations beneath our present company construction.

We hope to make use of this capital to strengthen our basis as a enterprise and develop from sport growth into exploring self-publishing. We additionally hope that this partnership may give us a wider international perspective, whereas nonetheless creating prime quality video games that keep true to our identify.

Thanks as at all times on your continued assist. Please stay up for what we now have in retailer.

Supply