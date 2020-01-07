Platinum Games partners with Tencent

Platinum Video games has introduced right this moment that they’ve partnered with Tencent and have obtained important capital funding from the Chinese language firm. This can permit the groups to comply with their ambitions together with probably transferring into self publishing. Platinum Video games will proceed to stay impartial. Right here’s the total assertion from the corporate:

We wish to announce we’ve obtained a capital funding from Tencent Holdings Restricted as a foundation for partnership. This partnership has no impact on the independence of our firm, and we’ll proceed operations below our present company construction.

We hope to make use of this capital to strengthen our basis as a enterprise and increase from sport improvement into exploring self-publishing. We additionally hope that this partnership can provide us a wider international perspective, whereas nonetheless creating prime quality video games that keep true to our title.

Thanks as all the time in your continued help. Please sit up for what we’ve in retailer.

Supply