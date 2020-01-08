Platinum Games says Astral Chain sales exceeded expectations

Go away a Remark on Platinum Video games says Astral Chain gross sales exceeded expectations

The action-packed and visually engaging Astral Chain has carried out higher than the builders over at Platinum Video games anticipated. The information comes from an interview with Platinum Video games, Takahisa Taura, within the newest version of Weekly Famitsu. Right here’s what was stated by Mr. Taura:

“Fortunately, Astral Chain has sold more copies than we initially expected.”

