News

Platinum Games says Astral Chain sales exceeded expectations

January 8, 2020
1 Min Read

Nintendo Change

My Nintendo News Admin

By My Nintendo Information Admin

Go away a Remark on Platinum Video games says Astral Chain gross sales exceeded expectations

The action-packed and visually engaging Astral Chain has carried out higher than the builders over at Platinum Video games anticipated. The information comes from an interview with Platinum Video games, Takahisa Taura, within the newest version of Weekly Famitsu. Right here’s what was stated by Mr. Taura:

“Fortunately, Astral Chain has sold more copies than we initially expected.”

Supply / Through

Go away a Reply

Fill in your particulars under or click on an icon to log in:

Gravatar

WordPress.com Logo


You’re commenting utilizing your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Google photo


You’re commenting utilizing your Google account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Twitter picture


You’re commenting utilizing your Twitter account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Facebook photo


You’re commenting utilizing your Fb account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment