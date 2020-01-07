PlatinumGames Gets Tencent Investment, Plans to Further Explore Self-Publishing

PlatinumGames, the Japan-based studio behind NieR: Automata and the upcoming Babylon’s Fall, simply acquired a “capital investment” from Chinese language conglomerate Tencent. Neither firm is divulging how a lot cash modified palms due to the brand new partnership. Nonetheless, PlatinumGames President and CEO Kenichi Sato made it clear that Tencent’s funding is barely that–a monetary funding. Tencent has not acquired the studio; thus, it’s going to stay unbiased.

With the capital from Tencent, PlatinumGames goals to increase its core enterprise. Most notably, the corporate needs to enterprise past sport growth and start “exploring self-publishing,” Sato famous in a press release. Self-publishing is one thing the studio has spoken of prior to now. In reality, there are a few smaller titles PlatinumGames is already seeking to publish by itself. Freedom appears the primary attract of self-publishing, in keeping with Head of growth Atsushi Inaba. By creating and funding their very own initiatives, studios are allowed extra management over their IPs.

Along with engaged on smaller initiatives and Babylon’s Fall, which ought to obtain extra information this summer season, PlatinumGames can also be onerous at work on Bayonetta three. On the time of writing, not one of the studio’s present initiatives have releases date connected.

Tencent owns and holds a partial stake in all kinds of corporations throughout the trade, making the conglomerate the trade’s largest agency. For instance, the League of Legends studio, Riot Video games, is owned by Tencent. As well as, it has a minority stake in Activision Blizzard, whereas proudly owning a reasonably sizable chunk of Epic Video games.

