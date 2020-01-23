Platte Canyon soundly handles Bruce Randolph 67-34

The Platte Canyon Huskies simply defeated Bruce Randolph by a rating of 67-34 on Wednesday.

Of their subsequent video games, Platte Canyon will keep house and play KIPP Denver Collegiate, whereas Bruce Randolph will journey to play Jefferson.

No staff or participant statistics have been reported for this contest.

Extra Colorado Excessive College Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Put up at present



This story was created with know-how offered by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is out there.