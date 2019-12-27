Playable Characters and Story Details for Kingdom Hearts III Re MIND Unveiled

Kingdom Hearts III’s Re MIND DLC is just some weeks out from launch. As such, Sq. Enix is lastly unveiling a number of extra concrete particulars about what the brand new content material will embrace. In updating the sport’s official Japanese web site, Sq. Enix unleashed extra screenshots, teased the DLC’s playable characters, and provided a rundown regarding the story content material. It appears Kingdom Hearts III followers have loads to stay up for as soon as Re MIND drops subsequent month.

DualShockers translated the data from the Japanese web site, which options particulars that some could take into account spoiler-filled. (Proceed at your individual danger.) In Re MIND, gamers will run into “old friends,” whereas additionally participating with “new elements.” The DLC’s extra situations middle on Kingdom Hearts III’s climax. These new situations will see Sora return to a second previous to the Keyblade Graveyard’s battle. Whereas there, he’ll expertise the person battles of the Seven Guardians of Gentle by making his method inside their hearts.

Followers ought to moreover anticipate to modify between the likes of Aqua, Kairi, Riku, and Roxas as playable characters. Apparently, extra playable characters will function in Re MIND, although Sq. Enix just isn’t but able to reveal specifics. Apparently, some battles will enable characters to share “special cooperative skills.”

The “Limit Cut Episode and Boss” portion of the upcoming DLC obtained a short overview, as nicely. Notably, this content material contains notably difficult fights, whereby gamers will face the entire Actual Group XIII members. Apparently, to be able to come out on prime, gamers must tactically time their assaults.

The next picture gallery options new screenshots for Re MIND. It additionally contains 3D fashions for Sora and the Last Fantasy characters as they’re to seem within the DLC:

Re MIND launches for the HEARALPUBLICIST four subsequent month on January 23, 2020. The content material will develop into accessible to Xbox One followers the next month on February 25th.

[Source: Square Enix via DualShockers]