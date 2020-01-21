Playboy bunny refuses surgery on her ‘uniboob’ because she wants to keep her implants

A Playboy bunny who was seeking to take her large breasts from an H-cup to a B-cup has turned down surgical procedure after studying she must go six months with out implants, insisting she was far too busy to take break day from modeling.

Nannette Hammond, 45, from Edgewood, Kentucky, has spent over $1 million to seem like Barbie, however she had grown sad along with her large breasts, which weighed her down and had unfastened pores and skin that puckered between them.

‘I am seeking to downsize a few of my equipment — and sure, I am speaking about my boobs,’ the mom of six defined on Monday evening’s episode of the E! actuality sequence Botched. ‘They’re so heavy and so large and I’ve unfastened pores and skin within the center’

Request: Nannette Hammond, 45, from Edgewood, Kentucky, requested Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif to cut back her breast implants on Monday evening's episode episode of Botched

Points: Nannette wished to go from an H-cup to a B-cup

Then and now: The Playboy mannequin estimates that she has spent over $1 million on procedures to seem like Barbie

Nannette, who has greater than 328,000 Instagram followers, has spent lots of of hundreds of to remodel herself right into a real-life doll.

‘If I needed to guess, I’ve most likely spent over 1,000,000 to seem like Miss Barbie. And it is freaking costly, but it surely’s effectively price it. And what, I deserve it,’ she informed the digital camera.

‘I’ve had my higher eyelids accomplished, Botox in my brow, cheek filler, chin filler, and proper in the meanwhile I’ve a lip implant,’ she defined. ‘I’ve had my enamel accomplished with veneers, and these H-cup breasts are 700 cc silicone implants.’

Along with the cash she has shelled out for surgical procedure and beauty procedures, she famous that she additionally pays for make-up, her platinum blonde hair, tanning, her gymnasium membership, her pink automotive, and all of her jewellery.

‘Barbie and I, we used to hold again within the day, and she or he was my idol,’ she recalled. ‘Then 12 years in the past, I had this incredible concept that I wished to seem like Barbie. She’s the s**t, , and I wished to be like that.’

Inspiration: Nannette stated that Barbie has all the time been her 'idol'

Huge accent: The mannequin's H-cup breasts are the results of 700 cc silicone implants

Onerous to deal with: Nannette stated her boobs had been 'heavy'

Nannette admitted that lots of people choose her as a result of they suppose she would not do something, however she insisted that the alternative is true.

She stated she cooks and cleans and has six kids along with her husband, joking that she is a ‘Barbie mother.’

‘Being pregnant on a regular basis, I might all the time have to attend, after which I might get my Botox ASAP after I gave delivery,’ she recalled. ‘So it was form of troublesome as a result of, , you wish to look a sure means.

‘Like, I am not attempting to be immodest, however in my 40s, I used to be Playmate for the Yr 2018 for Playboy Slovakia,’ she famous. ‘It has been a journey, and I am nonetheless on that journey.’

Nannette stated she wished to cut back the scale of her implants to a ‘”B” for Barbie’ as a result of she did not like the best way they seemed anymore.

‘I began noticing my pores and skin altering, like slightly unfastened pores and skin there, and it bothers me,’ she defined. ‘I believe it could be smoother and every thing if I downsized these tatas.’

'Barbie mother': Nannette and her husband have six kids collectively

Greater than a doll: The Playboy bunny insisted that she cooks and cleans like every other mother

Profession excessive: Nannette was the 2018 Playmate of the Yr for Playboy Slovakia

The energetic mother was carrying bedazzled curler skates and a scorching pink tank high when she met with Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif for her session.

‘I reside a Barbie life-style, and sooner or later, , I wanna age gracefully, possibly a few years to get my face accomplished, and I might wish to get my butt accomplished,’ she informed the medical doctors.

‘I believe growing older gracefully is a time period they normally use to imply you do not have cosmetic surgery,’ Dr. Dubrow kindly identified.

”No, not in my case,’ Nannette stated. ‘If it is 60, 70, hell yeah, I will get my surgical procedures till I am in my grave.’

The medical doctors had been thrilled to listen to that the mannequin was prepared to downsize her breast implants, however it could nonetheless be a troublesome process.

Within the inspecting room, Dr. Dubrow defined that she has symmastia, a situation the place her breast implants share a pocket, noting that some individuals name it ‘uniboob.’

Prognosis: Dr. Dubrow stated she had symmastia, a situation the place her breast implants share a pocket

Ready recreation: After studying she must go with out implants for six months, she postponed the surgical procedure

‘Nannette really does have a really vital symmastia, which is an extremely troublesome drawback to repair, and most pliable surgeons haven’t got expertise in doing that,’ he stated in his confessional. ‘With time, predictably, this drawback is barely going to worsen.’

‘You want a process known as a capsulorrhaphy, which is one wherein you scale back the pocket and create partitions stopping the implant from going to the opposite aspect,’ he informed her.

Dr. Dubrow warned that the pores and skin would be actually ‘unfastened’ as soon as her implants had been lowered, and the shortage of blood provide might trigger her pores and skin flip black and die.

‘I believe that is a kind of circumstances the place the very best factor to do is to take the implants out for about six months, let every thing shrink down, after which you may extra safely put a smaller implant in and take away pores and skin,’ he defined. ‘Going with out breast implants for six months, might you tolerate that?’

Nannette stated she might do this, however she was too busy with modeling and did not have time for it. She joked that she’s going to come again within the ‘close to future,’ and so they might do her facelift on the similar time.

‘I am fortunate if I’ve time to have peace and poop, however I do know that I am undoubtedly gonna come again right here to California, and so they’re undoubtedly gonna do a surgical procedure on me,’ she stated in her testimonial.