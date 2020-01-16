Players Common To All Formats “Getting Lesser And Lesser”: Anil Kumble

Former India skipper Anil Kumble believes that regardless of the appearance and rising reputation of T20 cricket, a lot of the cricketers nonetheless need to play and carry out within the longest format of the sport. Talking on the sidelines of the launch of a guide by former India opener and ladies’s nationwide workforce’s present head coach, WV Raman, the legendary spinner opined: “I think everybody wants to play Test cricket, that’s very clear. This generation of cricketers certainly want five-day cricket and that’s something very obvious.”

Nonetheless, Kumble additionally felt there’s a problem to maintain the gamers centered in direction of home competitions.

“There is some challenge in keeping everyone focused and pushed towards playing domestic competitions, especially Ranji Trophy,” he mentioned.

Kumble additionally mentioned within the current previous, there are only a few gamers who play in all of the three codecs of the sport, nonetheless, all need to function in Exams as they contemplate it because the “biggest challenge”.

“Very few players are common to formats and it’s getting lesser and lesser. But I don’t think there is any dearth of people wanting to play the longer format. I think everybody wants to, they realise that’s the biggest challenge and I’m sure that’s going to be the case for a long time,” he mentioned.

In the meantime, Kumble additionally had a suggestion for the youthful era

“One thing I would tell any youngster is don’t look at somebody…Selectors are there to actually drop you, not pick you. Because you pick yourself. At the end of it, your performances count and then you certainly pick yourself.”

“The selector or whoever is picking you is there to drop you not really to pick you, that I think one must be aware of,” he added.