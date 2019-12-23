Players dive for cover during game after a swarm of bees invade the pitch 

By Jeorge Chook For Mailonline

An uncommon sight occurred throughout a sport in Tanzania, with gamers diving to the bottom when a swarm of bees invaded the pitch.

The incident happened throughout a sport between two native sides, Younger Africans and Iringa United, at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, as reported by the BBC.

The bees entered the stadium within the 53rd minute of the sport, with gamers falling to the bottom to guard themselves.

A few of the gamers had been stung by the bees however play ultimately resumed following a brief delay.

Followers additionally ran for canopy however officers had been capable of see the humorous facet after the scare was over.

Younger Africans ended up profitable the sport Four-Zero.

Supporters contained in the stadium additionally needed to act rapidly to guard themselves, with some leaving

Gamers from each groups had been scattered throughout the pitch however play ultimately continued