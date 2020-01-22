Players Getting Modern Warfare Corrupt Data Error Prompt Following New Update, Infinity Ward Responds

Gamers have reported experiencing information corruption after Trendy Warfare’s newest replace. An error immediate seems for some gamers in Name of Responsibility: Trendy Warfare now stating gamers should reset their rank and unlocks to proceed. Developer Infinity Ward is conscious of the problem and advises all customers to shut out of the appliance if this message seems. The studio warns gamers to not choose both possibility that seems and simply exhausting shut the sport fully in an try to stop any points.

We’re presently investigating a problem the place gamers are getting an error immediate informing them their information is corrupt or didn’t obtain correctly. Please don’t choose both possibility, however please exhausting shut your software. Thanks on your endurance whereas we work on this subject. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) January 22, 2020

This error comes the identical day as the sport’s latest free replace, which provides a slew of fixes and content material. Most notably, the brand new replace consists of the flexibility to unlock the Crossbow, 5 further weapon loadout slots, and a playlist replace that provides Seize the Flag. Be mindful, at present’s replace doesn’t tackle the widespread error message (and it was maybe brought on by the replace), although the developer is presently investigating it.

Minus the corrupt information error message, listed here are Name of Responsibility: Trendy Warfare’s January 22nd patch notes:

WHAT’S NEW

Playlist Replace: Added Seize the Flag and Shoot the Ship (Removes Shoot Home 24/7) playlists! We additionally added Aniyah Palace again into rotation

5 further loadout slots!

New Weapon – Crossbow! Unlocked through the use of a Marksman Rifle with a Reflex Optic, get 5 kills in 25 completely different matches!

GENERAL

In some instances, gamers might hit an invisible kill set off in a bush that will trigger them to die immediately whereas close to A Flag on Port. This has been fastened.

Mounted an out of bounds exploit on Aniyah Palace

Briefly eradicating Krovnik Farmland out of rotation whereas we work on a number of bugs

Repair for a bug that would lock a PC participant’s FOV at 60 till they respawn whereas in Floor Warfare

The “Stand Together” calling card (three Wins in Group Deathmatch) was being awarded despite the fact that this calling card is earned by default. This has been adjusted to the “Redemption” calling card.

The Every day Problem for getting “10 Claymore Kills” was awarding the “One Shot” spray which is unlocked by default. This has been adjusted to the “Soft Serve” spray.

Repair for a problem the place the playlist filter wouldn’t change recreation modes, even with a number of modes chosen

Adjusted the injury threshold for “Get X Kills while Injured” problem to make it a bit simpler to acquire

Varied out-of-map exploit fixes

Repair for a number of graphical errors that would happen on Floor Warfare maps

Contaminated: Mounted a bug the place the Nuke results and audio will interrupt and overlap the ultimate killcam if referred to as in after dying of the ultimate survivor

Fixes to the Latest Gamers checklist showing incorrectly on Xbox

Mounted a bug that allowed gamers to seize the Hardpoint whereas within the lodge on St. Petrograd

Adjusted the obituary to take away the oldest objects first

Mounted a bug that will reset Voice Chat settings after the appliance was exhausting closed

Repair for a bug that allowed participant collision. This has been fastened

Gamers can now not cancel their restoration state when sliding, however will at all times incur the usual fireplace delay (visually the participant will nonetheless reply)

On Cargo, gamers are capable of set Care Packages on spawn factors, inflicting gamers to die immediately when spawning in on these factors. This has been fastened.

Mounted a problem the place the Elite Xbox One controller had a slight bounce again with the analog sticks

Mounted a bug that would give gamers invincibility

Repair for some Officer Development emblems not displaying the proper rarity

Mounted a problem that will lock Operator missions regardless of having the proper Battle Cross Tier

Area Upgrades:

Mounted a bug the place utilizing the ‘Stopping Power Rounds’ Area Improve with an empty C4 slot would trigger the C4 detonator to seem earlier than reloading with the Stopping Energy Rounds

Mounted a bug that allowed gamers to achieve unintended areas whereas manipulating the Weapon Drop Area Improve

Mounted a bug that allowed the Recon Drone to fly into geo if C4 was thrown onto it

Repair for Stopping Energy Rounds not making use of the proper injury increase to headshots

Trophy System:

Elevated safety radius

Decreased the radius and the injury taken by trophy explosions

Mounted a bug the place the explosion injury and results wouldn’t set off for the third explosion

Killstreaks:

Mounted a bug that allowed the Cruise Missile to kill gamers whereas out of bounds on Cargo

WEAPONS

Mounted a bug the place the 1mW Laser wouldn’t seem outfitted on the 1911 pistol whereas within the Gunsmith menu

M4A1 Blueprint “OG” ADS place moved ahead; the viewmodel or gun’s place relative to the digital camera or participant’s eye is moved ahead extra, so it blocks much less of the road of sight

Altering the journal capability from 45 to 50 for the RAM-7 prolonged journal.

Growing the bullet penetration of the MK2 Carbine

Much less horizontal recoil on the preliminary bullets of the FN Scar-17

Modified the way in which stats are displayed for shares to be extra in line with different attachments (that is for the graphs solely, not the precise stats)

CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE

Domination: Flags have to be neutralized earlier than being captured once more. Settings for neutralization timing at the moment are accessible in settings

Decreased cost time on the Trophy System

Headshot multiplier injury has been clamped; torso and headshots at the moment are the identical

Eliminated light-weight increase and decreased cost time on Useless Silence

COD Caster

Reworked minimap visuals (eliminated outdoors map background, eliminated minimap body)

Improved readability of the killfeed and nameplate colours

Improved the standard of the coloured arrows proven below gamers when utilizing the Aerial Digicam

Information View characteristic has been quickly eliminated

PC

Tweaked elements of the Battle Cross UI as a way to higher assist increased Side Ratios

Mounted a problem with the sound results on the Help Helo

A number of fixes to stop crashes and enhance stability

Trendy Warfare’s Season One just lately obtained an extension to February 11, 2020, supplying you with just a little additional time to earn these Battle Cross rewards.

