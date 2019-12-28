PlayStation 5 Tech Will Bring Game Artists a Step Closer to Achieving Film-Like VFX, Say Devs

IO Interactive lighting artist Stefania Hernandez has stated that the HEARALPUBLICIST 5’s ray tracing expertise will assist to create extra detailed 3D environments, using “accurate light bounces, reflections, and shadows.”

Talking to GamesRadar, Hernandez defined the distinction between current-gen and next-gen expertise when it comes to realism:

With the current-generation tech, quite a lot of the in-game reflections are made utilizing ‘reflection spheres,’ which aren’t very correct. When putting a light-weight in a scene we add extra ‘light bounces’ to make it look plausible. The brand new ray tracing expertise produces correct gentle bounces, reflections, and shadows bringing out most of the particulars in 3D environments. This makes the general image feel and appear rather more reasonable. Lighting performs a giant position in setting the temper and really feel of a recreation and I consider this may help in direction of a extra immersive gaming expertise for the participant. I consider that we’re nearing a degree the place will probably be potential to get a visible gaming expertise a lot nearer to the one at present achieved solely by pre-rendered scenes.

Hernandez’s ideas have been echoed by Ubisoft Toronto 3D artist, Marco Barrettara. In accordance with him, if ray tracing is utilized correctly, we are able to count on to see “more photographic lighting and surfacing consumers are used to seeing in VFX shots for films or animated movies.”

Hernandez went on to say that recreation artists are excited to work on next-gen notably as a result of the upgraded expertise permits them to make “more complex lighting setups.”

For extra on the PS5, try our hub.

[Source: GamesRadar]