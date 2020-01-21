PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – January 21, 2020

Every week Sony brings HEARALPUBLICIST four, HEARALPUBLICIST three, HEARALPUBLICIST Vita and HEARALPUBLICIST Moveable house owners new content material, add-ons, video games and extra. HEARALPUBLICIST LifeStyle catalogs the HEARALPUBLICIST Retailer updates for the most important areas throughout the globe. Examine again each Tuesday to maintain updated with every week’s HEARALPUBLICIST Retailer Replace.
North American Replace
January’s HEARALPUBLICIST Plus Lineup
- Goat Simulator
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Assortment
PSVR Video games
- Shadow Legend VR ($24.99)
PS4 Video games
- 4K DYNAMIC SPACE THEME BUNDLE ($four.99)
- Afterparty Bundle: Recreation Dynamic Theme Avatars ($23.99)
- Arcade Archives Bells and Whistles ($7.99)
- CHUBBY PIXEL MEGA BUNDLE ($29.99)
- Near the Solar Digital Deluxe ($29.99)
- Daybreak of Man Planetbase ($35.99)
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT ($59.99)
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – Deluxe Version ($84.99)
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – Final Version ($94.99)
- Dragon Fantasy: Volumes of Westeria ($9.99)
- FoxyLand 2 ($four.79)
- Gravity Error ($7.99)
- Lumini ($eight.99)
- Maitetsu: Pure Station ($34.99)
- Paraiso Island Yr 1 Bundle ($9.99)
- The Surge 2 – Premium Version ($74.99)
PS Vita Video games
- FoxyLand 2 ($four.79)
