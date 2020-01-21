ENTERTAINMENT News

PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – January 21, 2020

January 22, 2020
Every week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week's PlayStation Store Update.

North American Replace

January’s HEARALPUBLICIST Plus Lineup

  • Goat Simulator
  • Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Assortment

PSVR Video games

  • Shadow Legend VR ($24.99)

PS4 Video games

  • 4K DYNAMIC SPACE THEME BUNDLE ($four.99)
  • Afterparty Bundle: Recreation Dynamic Theme Avatars ($23.99)
  • Arcade Archives Bells and Whistles ($7.99)
  • CHUBBY PIXEL MEGA BUNDLE ($29.99)
  • Near the Solar Digital Deluxe ($29.99)
  • Daybreak of Man Planetbase ($35.99)
  • DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT ($59.99)
  • DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – Deluxe Version ($84.99)
  • DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – Final Version ($94.99)
  • Dragon Fantasy: Volumes of Westeria ($9.99)
  • FoxyLand 2 ($four.79)
  • Gravity Error ($7.99)
  • Lumini ($eight.99)
  • Maitetsu: Pure Station ($34.99)
  • Paraiso Island Yr 1 Bundle ($9.99)
  • The Surge 2 – Premium Version ($74.99)

PS Vita Video games

  • FoxyLand 2 ($four.79)

