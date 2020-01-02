“Pleasant Surprise”: Kohli Congratulates Hardik On Engagement With Natasa

Hardik Pandya introduced his engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic in an Instagram submit on Wednesday. India captain Virat Kohli, who married actress Anushka Sharma in 2017, led the heartwarming needs for the newly-engaged couple on social media. “Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless,” Virat Kohli commented on Hardik Pandya’s Instagram submit. The 26-year-old all-rounder had shared the information with just a few photos and a video on Instagram, saying: “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.”

Picture Credit score: Instagram

Sakshi Dhoni, spouse of former India captain MS Dhoni, additionally prolonged heartfelt needs to Hardik and Natasa.

A lot of Hardik’s teammates from the Indian group and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians congratulated the cricketer on his engagement.

KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Ishan Kishan had been amongst those that joined Hardik’s celebration on Instagram.

Earlier, Hardik had marked the start of recent 12 months 2020 with an Instagram submit, saying: “Starting the year with my firework”.

Hardik is recovering from a again damage and has missed out on the Twenty20 Worldwide (T20I) and One-Day Worldwide (ODI) sequence towards Bangladesh and the West Indies.

He will even miss out on India’s upcoming dwelling sequence towards Sri Lanka and Australia however the Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named him in India A’s squad for the New Zealand tour.

Hardik’s final worldwide look got here in a T20I match towards South Africa in September, 2019.