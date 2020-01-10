New decade, new and VERY improved Ethan Suplee!

Most followers will bear in mind the My Title is Earl alum because the cumbersome bully Frankie Stechino in Boy Meets World or the big-as-a-house highschool soccer participant Louie Lastik in Bear in mind the Titans.

However followers are shocked to see that point has been very form to the 43-year-old actor, who has apparently traded his child fats for python arms and a chest he might bench press his former self with!

As seen in Ethan’s latest Instagram pics (beneath), he’s misplaced most of his physique fats and bulked up past recognition. Reddit customers seen his transformation on social media this week and had been surprised by how completely different he appears to be like, leaving feedback like:

“Doesn’t even look like the same guy!” “Holy f**kin s**t. I loved his dopey a** in ‘my name is earl’ [and] he looks like he liquefied randy into a protein shake and chugs it before working out for 6 hrs a day.”

Whereas this transformation could have appeared to happen in a single day, Ethan’s health journey has truly been a decade-long course of.

Not lengthy after showing on My Title is Earl from 2005 to 2009, the actor began reducing weight — and had dropped greater than 200 lbs by the point he appeared on the pink carpet to advertise the movie Unstoppable in 2010.

The American Glutton podcast host informed EW in 2017:

“After My Title Is Earl, I began obsessively using bicycles. I truly did get correctly skinny at one level — I used to be 9 p.c physique fats. However I used to be additionally using a bicycle six to eight hours a day, six days… After two years of that, my spouse stated, “Hey, fool, you’ll be able to’t retire and trip bicycles. It’s important to go get a job.’”

Solely there was a small drawback: he appeared so completely different by that time, casting director’s didn’t even acknowledge him, inflicting him to have bother reserving roles.

So, he determined to place again on some weight by bulking up. In recent times, he’s appeared in Santa Clarita Food regimen, The Ranch, and the movie Motherless Brooklyn — and also you in all probability didn’t even acknowledge him!

Reintroduce your self to the brand new and improved Ethan Suplee (beneath)!

