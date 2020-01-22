“Please Think Of Schools, Hospitals”: Arvind Kejriwal’s Appeal To Delhi

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued an attraction to voters immediately to proceed together with his authorities within the curiosity of the colleges and hospitals, which he mentioned, he “brought into shape with much difficulty”.

“I appeal to the supporters of the BJP, the Congress and other parties, please vote for Aam Aadmi Party this time. Over the last five years, I have tried to bring some happiness in the lives of the people. I have tried to work as the eldest son of every family in Delhi,” he mentioned.

The individuals of Delhi have been speaking of native points. The opposite events had neither leaders nor points, he mentioned in a dig on the BJP and the Congress.