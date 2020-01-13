Pliskova Closes Gap To Top-Ranked Barty Ahead of Australian Open

Ashleigh Barty holds on to prime spot within the WTA rankings launched Monday however Karolina Pliskova has narrowed the hole heading into the Australian Open. Dumped out of the Brisbane Worldwide in straight units final week, Barty retains a cushty cushion of 1,607 factors over the Czech, who went on to win the Brisbane title for the third time in 4 years on Sunday. Ashleigh Barty is aiming to develop into the primary Australian to win her dwelling Grand Slam since Christine O’Neil in 1976 and continues her preparations this week in Adelaide.

Naomi Osaka of Japan, crushed by Pliskova in a marathon semi-final at Brisbane, strikes up one place to 3rd on the expense of Simona Halep, who can be fine-tuning her Australian Open problem in Adelaide. Serena Williams, who ended a three-year title drought with victory in Sunday’s Auckland Traditional ultimate, additionally strikes up one place to ninth. WTA rankings on January 13: 1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 7,547 pts 2. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,940 three. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5,496 ( 1) four. Simona Halep (ROU) 5,461 (-1) 5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,075 6. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) four,935 7. Belinda Bencic (SUI) four,605 ( 1) eight. Petra Kvitova (CZE) four,436 (-1) 9. Serena Williams (USA) four,215 ( 1) 10. Kiki Bertens (NED) four,165 (-1) 11. Madison Keys (USA) three,072 ( 2) 12. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 2,940 (-1) 13. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2,813 (-1) 14. Petra Martic (CRO) 2,646 ( 1) 15. Sofia Kenin (USA) 2,565 (-1) 16. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2,390 17. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,250 18. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,175 19. Alison Riske (USA) 2,130 20. Donna Vekic (CRO) 2,080