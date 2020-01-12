Pliskova Fires Warning By Clinching Brisbane International Title

Karolina Pliskova stated her powerful three-set win over Madison Keys within the closing of the Brisbane Worldwide on Sunday was the best preparation for subsequent week’s Australian Open. The Czech world quantity two received 6-Four, Four-6, 7-5 in two hours, seven minutes on Pat Rafter Enviornment. Pliskova’s third Brisbane title in 4 years and her 16th on the WTA tour stamps her as one of many favourites for the 12 months’s first Grand Slam. The previous world primary is but to win a Grand Slam singles title, however she reached the semi-finals in Melbourne final 12 months, falling in three units to eventual champion Naomi Osaka.

Pliskova beat Osaka in a marathon three-hour semi-final on Saturday night time, and the way in which she backed as much as defeat Keys in one other gruelling conflict on Sunday exhibits she has kind and health heading into the Australian Open.

She stated whereas she nonetheless noticed the Brisbane Worldwide primarily as a part of her Melbourne preparations, it was event to win.

“Especially beating the last two players, Naomi and Madison,” she stated.

“I believe it at all times provides you some additional confidence and at the very least which stage are you at, so I believe it was a good way to begin the 12 months.

“However after all, Grand Slam or another event it at all times begins on zero, so there’s no one’s actually considering that, ‘Oh, she received a event two weeks in the past’.

“I can still feel well and confident and whatever, but I think we still have to start from zero.”

Excessive-quality closing

Keys, who reached the US Open closing in 2016 on her method to a career-high world rating of seven, had a resurgent 2019, profitable titles in Charleston and Cincinnati.

She may even fancy her probabilities at Melbourne Park after coming from a set right down to beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova within the semi-finals after which pushing Pliskova all the way in which within the decider.

“I think, obviously, it’s great because you’re playing some really good tennis going into some of the biggest tournaments,” Keys stated about taking confidence from reaching the Brisbane closing into the Australian Open.

In a high-quality and evenly matched closing, Pliskova seized the early benefit when she broke Keys at Four-Four then held serve to take the primary set in 39 minutes.

Nevertheless, within the second set Pliskova’s massive serve went off the boil whereas Keys upped her stage.

Though Pliskova broke Keys at 2-2, the American broke straight again then took benefit of one other poor Pliskova service recreation at Four-5 to interrupt once more and stage the match at one set apiece.

Pliskova then broke Keys within the seventh recreation, however faltered underneath the stress of serving for the match at 5-Four.

However the American could not take benefit and Pliskova broke straight again, this time making no mistake, holding to like and taking the title when a Keys backhand return sailed large.