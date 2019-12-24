PM, Amit Shah Statements On Nationwide NRC Contradictory: Mamata Banerjee

The BJP is attempting to divide India, Mamata Banerjee stated (File)

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union House Minister Amit Shah had been making contradictory statements on NRC and puzzled who was talking the reality.

Addressing a rally, Mr Banerjee, who can also be the Trinamool chief, stated there was “no bigger fraud than the BJP”, and folks ought to pay attention to the occasion’s intentions.

“The prime minister is saying there was no dialogue or proposal on (nationwide implementation of) Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC). However a number of days in the past, BJP president and Union House Minister Amit Shah had stated NRC train could be carried out throughout the nation.

“Each the statements are contradictory. We surprise who’s talking the reality. They’re attempting to create confusion,” the chief minister stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, throughout a rally in Delhi on Sunday, stated his authorities by no means mentioned a nationwide Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) since coming to energy for the primary time in 2014.

“No matter we have now been saying is in public area. Regardless of the BJP has stated is in public area too. It’s for individuals to determine,” the Trinamool chief stated.

The BJP is attempting to divide India however individuals of the nation won’t let that occur, she warned.

“So long as I’m alive, I can’t permit them to implement CAA or NRC in Bengal and divide the nation on non secular traces. In Assam, the place the BJP is in energy, detention centres have been constructed. In Bengal, we’ll by no means construct any such centre,” the CM asserted.

Mr Banerjee, who led a protest march in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act, 2019 (CAA) and proposed NRC – from Swami Vivekananda statue at Bidhan Sarani to Gandhi Bhavan within the metropolis – stated Jharkhand has given a befitting reply to “conceited” BJP by defeating it within the Meeting polls.

“Folks of this nation are usually not servants of the BJP and their leaders. If they don’t seem to be handled properly, they may give a befitting reply. You (BJP) already have your reply in Maharashtra and Jharkhand,” she stated.

Hitting out at BJP working president JP Nadda over his allegation that she was solely involved about her votebank, the CM stated nobody ought to lecture her on what had been to be performed.

With out naming Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, she additionally took a dig at him for his current feedback on the law-and-order scenario in West Bengal.

“There’s a individual in Bengal, who can by no means see something good happening within the state. Daily, he claims democratic beliefs are being compromised with. I wish to ask him if stopping and detaining TMC delegation at Lucknow airport was a mirrored image of wholesome democracy,” she acknowledged.