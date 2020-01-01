PM Conveys New Year Greetings To Top Leaders Of Neighbouring Countries

PM Narendra Modi emphasised on India’s dedication to “neighbourhood first” coverage (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held telephonic conversations with prime leaders of Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Maldives, conveying New Yr greetings and emphasising India’s dedication to regional peace and safety in addition to “neighbourhood first” coverage.

PM Modi spoke to King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

PM Modi additionally spoke to his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

“The prime minister conveyed to the leaders his New Year greetings and good wishes on behalf of the people of India and on his own behalf,” the PMO mentioned in a launch.

It mentioned PM Modi emphasised India’s dedication to “neighbourhood first” coverage and the imaginative and prescient of shared peace, safety, prosperity and progress for all of India’s buddies and companions within the area.

In his dialog with Ms Hasina, PM Modi congratulated her on being re-elected because the president of the Awami League for the following three years.

The Prime Minister additionally expressed his condolence on the premature demise of former Excessive Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Syed Muazzem Ali.

“He also stated that the upcoming birth centenary of Bangbandhu and 50 years of the liberation of Bangladesh and establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties provided important milestones to further progress of the close India-Bangladesh ties, which is a priority of his government,” the PMO mentioned.

In his dialog with the Bhutanese King, PM Modi highlighted vital achievements of the final yr which have led to additional consolidation of particular ties between India and Bhutan.

He additionally talked about that he was wanting ahead to the forthcoming go to of the King to India.

In his talks with Gotabaya Rajapaksa, PM Modi expressed confidence that India and Sri Lanka would additional improve their pleasant ties within the yr 2020.

Talking to KP Sharma Oli, PM Modi expressed satisfaction over the progress in India-Nepal relations in 2019 with the completion of a number of tasks.

“He specifically noted the completion of Motihari (India)- Amlekhgunj (Nepal) petroleum products pipeline in a record time,” the PMO mentioned.

“Both the leaders also agreed to an early inauguration of the Integrated Check Post in Biratnagar and the housing reconstruction project in Nepal through video conference,” it mentioned.

In his dialog with the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, PM Modi reiterated India’s dedication to additional increase the shut and intensive cooperation with the island nation. He additionally wished the President of the Maldives Solih.

“President Solih warmly reciprocated prime minister’s wishes and expressed his keen desire to further deepen and strengthen the ties with India by enhancing the existing bilateral cooperation and exploring newer areas for working together,” the discharge mentioned.