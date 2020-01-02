PM Exchanges New Year Wishes With India’s Neighbours, Skips Pakistan

PM Narendra Modi exchanged New 12 months needs with leaders of neighbouring international locations

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged New 12 months greetings on telephone with the leaders of neighbouring international locations and highlighted India’s dedication to its “Neighbourhood First” coverage, the federal government mentioned in a press release. In his dialog with the leaders of Bhutan, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bangladesh and Nepal, PM Modi centered on the “vision of shared peace, security, prosperity and progress for all of India’s friends and partners in the region”, the federal government mentioned.

The checklist of leaders who exchanged New 12 months needs, nonetheless, didn’t embrace PM Modi’s Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, who heads a rustic that shelters terror teams.

The ties between India and Pakistan has nosedived within the final one yr after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed killed 40 paramilitary troopers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in February. An air strike by India deep inside Pakistan’s Balakot adopted.

In his dialog with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the Druk Gyalpo of Bhutan, and Lyonchhen Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Bhutan, PM Modi recalled his final go to to the Himalayan nation and the “love and affection” he obtained from the individuals there, the federal government mentioned.

PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa agreed to additional improve ties this yr. In his dialog with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, PM Modi mentioned he’ll work to enhance bilateral cooperation and discover new areas for working collectively.

PM Modi congratulated his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as chief of the Awami League for 3 years. He additionally gave his condolences on the demise of former Excessive Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Syed Muazzem Ali.

PM Modi and his Nepal counterpart KP Sharma Oli agreed for an early inauguration of the built-in checkpost at Biratnagar and a housing reconstruction venture in Nepal by means of video convention.

That is PM Modi’s first New 12 months after he received a second time period with an enormous victory within the nationwide election held in April and Could final yr.