PM Launches Rs 6,000 Crore Groundwater Management Plan

PM Narendra Modi launched the Atal Bhujal Yojana in Delhi at the moment

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the moment launched a nationwide plan involving an expenditure of Rs 6,000 to save lots of groundwater. The Union Cupboard has already accredited the Atal Bhujal Yojana. PM Modi launched the plan on the 95th start anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The plan will probably be applied over a interval of 5 years from 2020 to 2025. The scheme goals to enhance groundwater administration by way of neighborhood participation in some precedence areas in seven states – Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The scheme is predicted to profit some eight,350 gram panchayats in 78 districts in these states.