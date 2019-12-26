PM “Lies To Mother India”: Rahul Gandhi On “No Detention Centres” Claim

New Delhi:

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi right this moment over his declare that there are not any detention centres in India and the suggestion nationwide rollout of Nationwide Register of Residents will not be taking place.

“The Prime Minister of the RSS lies to Mother India,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, together with an edited clip of PM Modi’s speech at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday and a media report on a detention centre. The Congress MP additionally added the hashtag #JhootJhootJhoot (Lies, Lies, Lies).

The Prime Minister’s assertion on residents’ listing, which has been massively criticised by the opposition, was questioned strongly by the opposition.

PM Modi had accused the Congress and “urban Naxals” of spreading rumours concerning the problem. “The Congress and its allies – some urban Naxals – are spreading rumors that all Muslims will be sent to detention centers… Neither is anybody sending the country’s Muslims to detention centres nor are there any detention centres in India… The Muslims of India don’t need to worry at all. The CAB and the NRC will not apply to the Muslims of the country,” PM Modi had mentioned at a mega rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

“I want to tell the 130 crore citizens of India that since my government has come to power, since 2014, there has been no discussion on NRC anywhere. Only after the Supreme Court’s order, this exercise was done for Assam,” he mentioned in his 97-minute speech, most of it dedicated to the NRC and the brand new citizenship legislation, protests in opposition to that are being held throughout the nation.

House Minister Amit Shah echoed PM Modi’s views in an interview with information company ANI, saying there has not been any dialogue on implementing pan-India residents’ listing.

There have been violent protests in a number of components of the nation in opposition to the amended Citizenship Act, the first-ever legislation to make faith a standards for citizenship. The federal government says it is going to assist non-Muslims from Muslim-dominated Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan turn into Indian residents in the event that they fled non secular persecution of their nation and entered India earlier than 2015. Activists, college students, opposition events and different protesters say the legislation discriminates in opposition to Muslims and is in opposition to the secular tenets of the structure.