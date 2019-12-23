PM Like ”God” For Migrants: Shivraj Singh Chouhan On Citizenship Law

Shivraj Singh Chouhan mentioned PM was like “God” for the migrants who confronted non secular persecution in Pak.

Jaipur:

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA authorities for enacting the Citizenship (Modification) Act, BJP nationwide vp Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday mentioned that PM Modi was like “God” for the migrants who confronted non secular persecution in Pakistan.

“Modi has come as God for migrants whose lives were not safe, who lived in an environment of instability and who used to say that they will die but will not return to Pakistan. They have got a new lease of life,” the previous Madhya Pradesh chief minister mentioned at a press convention.

Accusing the Congress of spreading confusion amongst individuals over the Act, he mentioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi ought to have spoken through the debate in Parliament earlier than the passage of the invoice, as a substitute of placing out a televised video message in regards to the difficulty.

“She should have spoken during the debate in Parliament,” he added.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan additionally questioned whether or not the Congress president and Rahul Gandhi had ever heard of the plight of migrants who reside in India.