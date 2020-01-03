PM Modi addresses 107th Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru, says ‘Innovate, patent, produce and prosper’

PM Modi on the 107th Indian Science Congress. @PIBKarnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, January three inaugurated the 107th Indian Science Congress (ISC 2020) in Bengaluru. On the occasion, PM Modi addressed prime scientists, Nobel Laureates, dignitaries and college students from throughout the nation and the world.

About 15,000 delegates, together with two Nobel Laureates and eminent scientists from throughout India and overseas, are attending the mega 5-day occasion on the College of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), which is internet hosting the annual occasion.

1/three Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 107th Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru. Picture: @PIB/Twitter



From releasing the third installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) to the inauguration of the 107th Indian Science Congress; From distributing awards to inaugurating DRDO Younger Scientists’ Lab, PM Modi is at present on 2-days Karnataka go to for varied official engagements.

Options to farmer-centric issues

The report highlighted that 11,379 farmer’s dedicated suicide in India in 2016.Credit score: Reuters

Throughout his handle, the Prime Minister referred to as for brand spanking new options to take away and reuse plastic waste and steel from the digital waste. He additionally sought options to farmer-centric issues just like the stubble burning.

Together with plastic waste, we additionally want new expertise, new options to take away and reuse the steel from digital waste – Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi stated he was blissful that one in all his first programmes at first of a brand new 12 months and a brand new decade was linked to science, expertise and innovation.

‘Nation is beginning 2020 with optimism of science & tech’

“This programme is happening in Bengaluru, a city linked with science and innovation,” PM Modi stated. He stated the nation is beginning the 12 months 2020 with positivity and optimism of science and technology-driven improvement.

My motto for the younger scientists on this nation has been — Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper. These 4 steps will lead our nation in the direction of sooner improvement,” Modi stated.

He additionally stated there’s a want for a revolution in applied sciences aiding agricultural practices. “Can we find farmer-centric solutions to the problem of stalk burning for instance? Can we also redesign our brick kilns for reduced emissions and greater energy efficiency,” he requested.

‘Because of expertise, in a position to switch cash to farmers’ account’

Whereas hailing the scientists, Modi stated: “I congratulate the scientific community for being ranked third in the publication of scientific and engineering papers in the world from 6th a year ago.”

He additional stated, “Technology plays a crucial role in the development of a new India. Our government is working hard for the uplift of the rural people. Because of science and technology, we are able to transfer money directly to the bank accounts of farmers across the country,” asserted Modi