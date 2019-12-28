PM Modi, Amit Shah Have Lost Trust Of People, Says Digvijaya Singh

“It is a question of belief and confidence,” stated Digvijaya Singh (File Picture)

New Delhi:

Senior Congress chief and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Saturday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union House Minister Amit Shah have misplaced the boldness and belief of the folks of the nation.

“It’s a query of perception and confidence. Modi ji had stated ”Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas”. At this time, Modi and Amit Shah have misplaced the ”Vishwas” (belief) of the folks,” Mr Singh instructed reporters commenting on the continued protests towards the newly enacted citizenship legislation.

Protests are being held throughout the nation towards the Citizenship Modification Act which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who got here to India on or earlier than December 31, 2014.

Digvijaya Singh and a number of other different get together leaders are within the nationwide capital to attend the Congress Basis Day celebrations on the All India Congress Committee (AICC) workplace.

“Today we celebrate Congress Foundation Day with a commitment to fight all Divisive Forces in India. Bharat Mata ki Jai. Congress Party Zindabad,” Mr Singh had tweeted earlier as we speak.