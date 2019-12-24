PM Modi, Amit Shah Statements On NRC Contradictory, Says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee mentioned the BJP is attempting to divide India however individuals of the nation won’t let that occur

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Dwelling Minister Amit Shah have been making contradictory statements on NRC and puzzled who was talking the reality.

Ms Banerjee, whereas main a protest march in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act, 2019 and NRC from the Swami Vivekananda statue at Bidhan Sarani to Gandhi Bhavan within the metropolis, mentioned individuals of Jharkhand have given a befitting reply to “arrogant” BJP by defeating it within the Meeting elections.

“The prime minister is saying that there’s neither any dialogue nor any proposal on (nationwide implementation of) Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC).

“However only some days again, BJP president and Union Dwelling Minister Amit Shah mentioned there could be NRC throughout the nation. Each the statements are contradicting one another. We surprise who’s talking the reality,” Ms Banerjee mentioned.

The BJP is attempting to divide India however individuals of the nation won’t let that occur, she added.