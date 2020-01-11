PM Modi Arrives In Kolkata On Two-Day Visit, Protests Outside Airport

PM Modi met Mamata Banerjee on the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Saturday.

Kolkata:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday after touchdown in Kolkata on a two day-visit.

PM Modi was acquired by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, state municipal affairs minister Firhad Hakim, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and different senior BJP leaders on the airport which noticed protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act exterior the gate.

PM Modi, who will likely be in Kolkata on Saturday and Sunday, is scheduled to attend the operate marking the 150th anniversary of Kolkata Port Belief on Sunday and different programmes.

A whole bunch of protesters staged demonstrations on the crossing exterior airport gate primary regardless of strict safety.

Demonstrations have been additionally held in varied different components of the state in opposition to PM Modi’s go to to the town throughout the day.

Through the go to, PM Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are prone to share stage twice.

Ms Banerjee, who has been invited for 2 programmes, might attend each, say sources.

Ms Banerjee is without doubt one of the strongest critics of the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA), Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) and Nationwide Inhabitants Register (NPR) and has been holding common protest conferences in opposition to the centre’s new citizenship legislation.

An enormous safety association is being put in place in view of protests threatened by quite a few outfits in opposition to the Prime Minister over the brand new citizenship legislation.