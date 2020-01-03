“PM Modi Betrayed People Of Karnataka In Big Way”: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah stated PM Modi didn’t announce any flood aid for the state throughout his go to.

New Delhi:

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying Karnataka in a “big way” by not asserting any flood aid for the state throughout his two day go to, regardless of the mandate given to him by the folks throughout the Lok Sbha polls.

There was expectation from the people who PM Modi would announce one thing to the impact, however he ”didn’t utter a phrase on it.”

He recalled that throughout the earlier election, PM Modi had stated that if BJP involves energy at each at state and the centre, the doorways of fine fortune will open for Karnataka.

“Neglect about opening the doorways of fine fortune, he didn’t even open the doorways of his home to the leaders of his personal occasion,” Mr Siddaramaiah stated.

Chatting with reporters, he identified that the folks of Karnataka had elected 25 BJP MPs throughout the Lok Sabha polls.

“With 25 MPs and with their very own Chief Minister, all we bought was Rs 1,200 crore (flood aid).

“That is why I call Yediyurappa a weak CM…he should have demanded for about Rs 36,000 crore estimated from centre and for declaration of floods as national disaster, but he didn’t have the courage,” he stated.

PM Modi had begun his two-day go to to Karnataka on Thursday, which he ended after attending varied programmes at each Tumakuru and Bengaluru.

Noting that PM Modi ought to have a minimum of given an assurance to look at the states demand of ample flood aid, Mr Siddaramaiah stated the Prime Minister had not responded to it regardless of Yediyurappa elevating the difficulty, which confirmed his “neglect” in the direction of Karnataka.

“…folks of the state voted for Modi, however in the present day PM Modi has betrayed Karnataka in an enormous method, he stated.

As many as 103 taluks in 22 districts of Karnataka have been affected on account of unprecedented floods in August, wherein over 80 folks have been killed.

Round seven lakh folks have been shifted to protected areas throughout the deluge and hundreds of homes have been broken.

Criticizing PM Modi for making a political speech in entrance of faculty youngsters at Siddaganga Mutt on Thursday, Mr Siddaramaiah requested what was the necessity and relevance to talk in opposition to Congress and about Pakistan, CAA and NRC in entrance of them.

“it was a grimy political speech, not the one to talk in entrance of kids. For Modi in every single place it’s politics,” he stated.

Earlier, PM Modi had criticized the Congress and its allies for opposing the Citizenship Modification Act and had stated the continuing protests have been in opposition to Parliament and referred to as on the agitators to boost their voice in opposition to Pakistan’s atrocities on its minorities for the final 70 years.

Agreed that Pakistan is an evil nation..however (what) are you doing in opposition to the minorities right here, Mr Modi,” he requested.

He sought to know if implementing the Citizenship Modification Act and the Nationwide Register of Residents “on the basis of religion” was proper “Did you need to discuss it in entrance of kids?

Mr Siddaramaiah requested.

He might as an alternative have spoken about points regarding the state and the nation, he added.

The previous Chief Minister stated PM Modi is a “good speaker” who makes use of his expertise to divert the folks”s consideration from actual points just like the economic system and different issues by elevating emotive points like Pakistan, terrorism.

“Congress was not opposing Parliament as claimed by Modi or the place of the Prime Minister, however agitating in opposition to the divisive politics of BJP, he stated, including that the Modi led authorities has misplaced its “sensitivity”.

He additionally questioned why PM Modi had not introduced a “Bharat Ratna” to Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt, to whose “Gadduge” (closing resting place) PM had paid respects throughout his go to to the Mutt on Thursday.