PM Modi Congratulates Afghan President Ashraf Ghani On His Re-Election

President Ashraf Ghani stated that he was dedicated to a democratic, steady and developed Afghanistan.

Kabul:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday for his re-election for a second five-year time period and warranted him India’s assist for the Afghan-owned, Afghan-led and managed peace course of within the war-torn nation.

Afghan election officers on Sunday introduced that President Ghani secured 50.64 per cent votes amid allegations of fraud and malpractice within the September 28 election. Mr Ghani’s rival Abdullah Abdullah has rejected the consequence and introduced to problem it.

“My dear friend and the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, called this afternoon to congratulate me on winning the preliminary results and the Afghan people on the successful presidential elections,” Ghani stated in a collection of tweets on Tuesday.

“He said, India as a friend, neighbour and the world’s largest democracy is fully supporting Afghanistan’s democratic rule. India supports the Afghan-owned, Afghan-led and controlled peace process. And we are also with Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism,” Mr Ghani stated.

President Ghani, who had congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his re-election in Might, stated that he was dedicated to a democratic, steady and developed Afghanistan.

“I appreciated the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Afghanistan, not only for being a good neighbor and friend, but also for India”s strategic partnership,” the Afghan president stated.

“Mr. Modi said, India is your second home, and offered a formal invitation to visit. We will discuss a range of regional and international issues during this visit. I thank the Prime Minister for the invitation and will travel to India at an appropriate time,” Mr Ghani stated.

India has been a key stakeholder in Afghanistan and has already spent round $three billion in reconstruction of the war-ravaged nation. India was strongly pushing for holding presidential elections within the nation.