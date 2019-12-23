PM Modi Congratulates Hemant Soren For Jharkhand Win

PM Modi congratulated Hemant Soren for Jharkhand election win

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated JMM chief Hemant Soren and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led opposition alliance for his or her shock win in in the present day’s elections. The JMM, which is on the head of a coalition consisting of the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), is about to file a large win – it’s main in 47 seats within the 81-member Meeting with the BJP trailing on 24 seats.

“Congratulations to @HemantSorenJMM-Ji and the JMM-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls. Best wishes to them in serving the state,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Shortly earlier than the PM tweeted Dwelling Minister Amit Shah conceded defeat as nicely, saying the BJP would “respect the mandate given by the people of Jharkhand”.

“We respect the mandate given by the people of Jharkhand. We want to thank people for giving us the opportunity to serve the state for five years. The BJP will remain committed for the development of the state,” he stated, thanking get together staff for all of the exhausting work they’ve put in.