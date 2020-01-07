PM Modi conveys New Year greetings to Trump: ‘India with US in all areas of mutual interest’

US VS Iran MIlitary comparision













Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed New 12 months greetings to US President Donald Trump wishing him good well being, prosperity and success over a cellphone dialog on Monday, December 6. PM Modi mentioned the numerous progress made in deepening the strategic partnership between the 2 nations within the earlier 12 months.

Modi at White HomeReuters/Kevin Lamarque

PM Modi additionally reiterated that New Delhi will proceed to work with Washington for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual curiosity. Although a Ministry of Exterior Affairs Ministry assertion the decision got here following the US airstrike, which was ordered by Trump, that killed Iranian intelligence chief and Quds Drive commander Qassem Soleimani and different navy officers final week in Iraq.

By the way, Minister of Exterior Affairs, S Jaishankar on Sunday held cellphone conversations with International Ministers of Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Oman and likewise US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, sharing India’s issues in regards to the escalation of tensions between Tehran and Washington. Jaishankar informed all the important thing gamers that India had excessive stakes within the stability and peace of the Gulf.

‘India-US relations have grown from energy to energy’

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi, after wishing Trump “good health, prosperity and success”, talked about “the significant progress made in deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries in the previous year”, the Ministry assertion mentioned.

Days after the UN Safety Council backed India in its efforts to herald improvement in Kashmir after revoking its particular standing, Modi held a 30-minute name with Trump on Monday.IANS

It mentioned that the Prime Minister acknowledged that “India-US relations, which are built on trust, mutual respect and understanding, have grown from strength to strength”. Modi additionally “highlighted the significant progress made in deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries in the previous year and expressed his desire to continue to work with President Trump for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest”.

Trump needs folks of India

“President Trump wished the people of India prosperity and progress in the New Year. He expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship in last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening bilateral cooperation,” the assertion added.